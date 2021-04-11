First Warning Forecast: Sunday showers and storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A soggy start to your Sunday… Rain is moving through this morning with a few thunderstorms mixed in. Strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds, heavy downpours, and pockets of hail. This first round of rain and storms should move out by 9 AM. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds through the day with highs warming to the low 80s. Another round of more scattered showers and storms is possible late this afternoon to evening.

Cooler air makes a comeback next week. Highs will drop to the mid 70s on Monday with sunshine in the morning and clouds mixing in for the afternoon. A stray shower is possible, but most areas will by dry. Highs will drop to near 70 on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies.

Scattered showers are possible on Wednesday as a cold front moves through. The front will also bring in even cooler air. Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s for the second half of the work week.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Showers/Storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 7 (high)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

