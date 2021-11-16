First Warning Forecast: Sunny and chilly today, Warming back to the 70s tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Freeze Warning until 8 AM for Pasquotank, Camden, Currituck, Chowan, Perquimans.

*** Frost Advisory until 8 AM for Norfolk, Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, Accomack, Northampton, Hampton, Poquoson.

Another sunny but chilly day… Temperatures will start in the 30s and 40s this morning with freeze/frost possible. We will see some extra clouds this morning but most of the day will be sunny. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s this afternoon, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Wednesday will be one of the nicest days this week! We will see lots of sunshine with highs warming to near 70. Highs will climb to the mid 70 on Thursday. We will start with sunshine, but clouds will build in through the day. Rain will move in with a cold front Thursday night.

Showers and clouds will linger into Friday morning, but most of the rain will be gone by sunrise and clouds will clear out by midday. It will be cooler behind the front, with highs back to the 50s.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Sunny, Warmer. Highs near 70. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

