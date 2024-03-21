First Warning Forecast: Sunny and cooler today, Soggy and windy this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny and cooler today. Tracking a coastal storm that will bring rain and wind for the weekend.

Lots of sunshine today but not as warm as yesterday. Highs will return to the mid 50s today, about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday.

WTKR News 3

We will start with sunshine on Friday, but clouds will build in through the day. Highs will reach the upper 50s. Showers will move in Friday evening and become more widespread overnight. Winds will start to pick up again tomorrow, SE at 10 to 15 mph.

WTKR News 3

Expect widespread rain on Saturday, especially through the morning hours. Winds will continue to ramp up, SE at 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s.

Any leftover showers should move out before sunrise Sunday, and we will see clearing skies through the day. It will be very windy on Sunday, north to NE at 20 to 30 with gusts to 40 mph. Highs will drop back to the low and mid 50s.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Building Clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: SE 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 5 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

