First Warning Forecast: Sunny and mild for Easter Sunday

Mostly clear overnight, but not quite as frigid. Winds will turn to the south-south west with lows in the upper 30s. Patchy frost will be possible for inland communities as temperatures will drop quickly.

Plenty of sunshine on tap for Easter Sunday. Temperatures will continue to trend warmer. Expect highs near 70 degrees. Quiet and milder overnight with lows in the mid and upper 40s.

Another sunny, dry and mild day to kick off the work week. Highs will once again warm to near 70. Lows will cool to the upper 40s and low 50s.

Partly cloudy and even milder Tuesday with highs in the low 70s. Temperatures will continue to trend warmer overnight with lows in the low 50s.

Wednesday is looking like another dry day with highs in the low and mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Unsettled weather will move in for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Keeping a slight chance for afternoon showers on Thursday. Temperatures will be in the lows 70s.

A better chance for showers to end the week. Expect scattered showers with highs near 70 degrees.

Another chance for showers on Saturday. Looks like it'll be a few degrees cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

