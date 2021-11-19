First Warning Forecast: Sunny and much cooler today, Warming up this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A sunny and chilly Friday… Showers moved out early this morning, but you may still see some wet roads for your morning drive. Clouds will clear out this morning and most of the day will be sunny. Highs will only reach the low 50s today, about 25 degrees cooler than yesterday. Winds will also ramp up today, north at 10 to 20 mph. Skies will remain clear tonight with lows in the upper 30s and relaxing winds.

We will warm up a bit this weekend. Highs will climb to the mid 50s on Saturday. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with lighter winds. We will warm to the mid 60s on Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Our next round of rain is set to move in with a cold front on Monday. Expect clouds and showers to start the work week. Cooler air will move in behind the front and highs will drop to the upper 40s on Tuesday. Winds will ramp up again Monday to Tuesday.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Cooler, Windy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: N 10-20

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

