First Warning Forecast: Sunny and windy today, More coastal flooding

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Coastal Flood Warning until 3 PM Monday for Virginia Beach and Northampton and until 1 PM Tuesday for the Outer Banks of Currituck and Dare Counties.

*** Coastal Flood Advisory until 3 PM for Accomack, until 4 PM for Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Hampton, Poquoson, Gloucester, Mathews, York, and until 6 PM for James City, Surry, Isle of Wight, Suffolk, Newport News

Sunny but still windy… Clouds will clear out early this morning and we will see sunshine most of the day. Highs will warm to the mid 60s today, near normal for this time of year. It will still be windy today, north at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. we will see another round of tidal flooding near midday. Winds will relax tonight with clear skies and lows in the upper 40s.

Sunshine will continue for Tuesday with highs near 70 and light winds. Highs will remain in the low to mid 70s for the second half of the work week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Rain will return Friday to Saturday with a cold front.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N 10-20 G30

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 70. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

A non-tropical low pressure system is located a couple of hundred miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. This system is forecast to move ENE during the next several days, and it could gradually lose its frontal characteristics by the middle of this week over the subtropical Atlantic Ocean. The low could acquire some subtropical characteristics while it moves east or ENE over the open waters of the central Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

