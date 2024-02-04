First Warning Forecast: Sunny & calm today, wind picks up Monday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast
Temperatures will warm to near 50 today and Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the coolest days with highs in the mid 40s.
Tidal flooding will be possible on Monday through Wednesday due to persistent northeasterly winds.
Rain chances will remain low for the week.
Temperatures will trend warmer than normal on Thursday and Friday. Highs will reach the mid 50s on Thursday and the low 60s by Friday.
A few spotty showers are possible on Saturday.
Meteorologist April Loveland
For weather updates on Facebook: HERE
Follow me on Twitter: HERE
Follow me on Instagram HERE
Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar