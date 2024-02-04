Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Sunny & calm today, wind picks up Monday

Posted at 8:29 AM, Feb 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-04 08:49:30-05

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures will warm to near 50 today and Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the coolest days with highs in the mid 40s.

ADI Forecast Today.png

Tidal flooding will be possible on Monday through Wednesday due to persistent northeasterly winds.

Tide Times - Sewells Point.png

Rain chances will remain low for the week.

Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Temperatures will trend warmer than normal on Thursday and Friday. Highs will reach the mid 50s on Thursday and the low 60s by Friday.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

A few spotty showers are possible on Saturday.

7 Day AM.png

Meteorologist April Loveland

