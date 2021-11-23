First Warning Forecast: Sunny, chilly, and windy today, Warmer by Thanksgiving

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Freeze Warning for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Currituck from 11 PM Tuesday to 8 AM Wednesday. These locations could see the first freeze of the season. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Sunny, chilly, and windy… Temperatures will start in the 30s this morning, but it will feel more like the 20s with strong N/NW winds. Expect sunshine today with a few clouds lingering along the coast. It will be windy all day with N/NW winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Highs will only reach the mid 40s today, but it will feel more like the upper 30s. Temperatures will fall to near 30 overnight with mainly clear skies and calming winds.

Wednesday is a big day for a travel and the weather looks good across most of the Mid-Atlantic. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs near 50 and lighter winds.

Thanksgiving is looking nice too! Highs will warm to near 60, near normal for this time of year, with partly cloudy skies. Rain will move in Friday morning with a cold front, but showers and clouds should clear out Friday afternoon.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Chilly, Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 10-20G30

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR