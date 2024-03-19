First Warning Forecast: Sunny, cooler, and breezy today, Tracking rain for the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A sunny and dry stretch through midweek. Tracking a coastal storm that could bring rain and wind for the weekend.

Sunny and cooler today with highs in the mid 50s. It will be breezy today with wind turning from NW to SW at 10 to 15 mph.

A one-day warm up on Wednesday with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s. It will be sunny and breezy again tomorrow. We will fall back to the mid 50s on Thursday but keep the sunny skies.

Rain will return for the end of the week. Showers will build in late in the day on Friday and continue for the weekend as an area of low pressure slides up the Southeast coast. Winds will also ramp up, reaching 15 to 25 with gusts to 30+ mph.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW/SW 10-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Breezy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: W 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 5 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

