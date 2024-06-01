First Warning Forecast: Sunny Saturday, More clouds on Sunday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Happy June!

It's the First Day of Meteorological Summer and the First Day of Hurricane Season. Hurricane Season runs from June 1st through November 30th. Here's a look at the list of the 2024 Atlantic Tropical Cyclone names.

WTKR News 3

Now, is a good time to make sure you have your Emergency Supply kit ready to go!

WTKR News 3

Today, expect a gorgeous day! Temperatures will top out in the low 80s, which is normal for this time of year. Skies will be mostly sunny thanks to an area of high pressure. Fantastic weather for all the events happening around the area today!

WTKR News 3

More clouds will build in on Sunday. It will be mostly dry, but keeping a slight chance for a spotty shower as an area of low pressure moves in. The humidity will still be on the low side.

WTKR News 3

Unsettled conditions will prevail for most of the work week.

WTKR News 3

Monday will feature scattered showers and storms. Highs will top out in the low 80s. Dewpoints will be on the rise, so it will start to feel a bit sticky.

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the low 80s. Can't rule out a stray shower, but the day is looking mostly dry.

WTKR News 3

The unsettled weather will continue through the end of the work week. Highs will trend in the low 80s on Wednesday. The warmest and muggiest day will be Thursday. We will also have the best chance of storms. Scattered storms will be possible again on Friday, with highs in the low 80s.

WTKR News 3

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar