First Warning Forecast: Sunny Sunday, wet weather on tap Tuesday and Wednesday

Lots of sunshine today. Temperatures will top out right around 60 degrees.

A few more clouds will build in to start the work week. Highs will warm to the mid 50s.

Some much-needed rain will move in by Tuesday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches.

Temperatures will warm to the mid 60s. Rain and wind will be likely later in the day. Showers and even storms will be possible overnight and into the day Wednesday. It will still be breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Conditions should dry as the day progresses.

As of now, it is looking dry on Thanksgiving. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the low 50s under mostly sunny skies.

If you're heading out for the big shopping day, it will be a few degrees milder with highs in the mid 50s. As of now, it's looking mostly dry, but a spotty shower is not out of the question.

