First Warning Forecast: Sunny this weekend before a soggy pattern settles in

Good Friday evening! The cold front that passed through earlier today is still bringing us dropping temperatures. If you’d rather have the 70s like this morning, just hang in there a few days. This cooler weather won’t be here for long. We’ll eventually trade chilly sunshine for warm rain.

High pressure moves in tonight, clearing clouds out and allowing temperatures to drop near freezing in the low 30s.

A dry cold front will briefly break up this high pressure system Saturday afternoon. Ahead of it, temperatures reach the mid to upper 50s. We may see a few stray clouds pop up later Saturday around the front, but we’ll stay dry. The main thing we’ll notice is cooler temperatures and gusty winds. 10-20 MPH westerly winds gust up to 35 MPH. Lows Saturday night drop into the mid 20s.

With the dry, windy weather Saturday, our fire danger is increased. We do have some burn bans in effect. Also be careful of ignition sources like cigarettes and matches. Make sure those are disposed of properly.

Sunday will be noticeably cooler in the upper 40s, but it won’t be as windy and there will still be tons of sunshine.

If you prefer warmer, Spring-like temperatures, they’ll be here throughout most of next week. Highs in the mid 60s Monday gradually warm into the low 70s Wednesday, then a cold front knocks us back down to the low 50s Thursday.

This cold front will be very stubborn. It will stall to our north Tuesday before slowly passing through Wednesday. Then it stalls again just to our south while an area of low pressure develops along the front and continues to impact our weather through Friday.

Ahead of this stubborn front, clouds increase Monday. Scattered rain showers start later Tuesday and continue off and on through at least Friday. A few thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday right along the front. Winds will also pick up Tuesday - Friday.

