First Warning Forecast: Sunny Valentine's before more clouds move in

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Dry and sunny weather will be the story on Valentine's Day. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 50s to the low 60s.

More clouds will move in on Wednesday. It will be dry with highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week. Highs will soar to the low 70s. A few spotty showers are possible.

Wind and rain will move in just in time to end the work week. It will still be mild with highs in the upper 60s.

