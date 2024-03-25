Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Sunny & windy today, Rain for midweek

Posted at 4:55 AM, Mar 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-25 04:55:50-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A sunny and windy start to the workweek. Tracking rain for midweek. A warming trend for Easter weekend.

Lots of sunshine today, but still chilly and windy. Highs will only reach the mid 50s today. Strong NE winds will continue at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Expect more rough surf, the potential for overwash, and tidal flooding.

Clouds will build in for Tuesday, but rain chances remain low. Highs will return to the mid 50s and winds will begin to back down.

Rain is set to build in with a cold front Wednesday to Thursday. Expect scattered showers on Wednesday, mainly in the afternoon to evening. Rain will become more widespread on Thursday. Winds will ramp up again, NE at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30+ mph.

We will see a return to sunshine and a warmup for the end of the week. Highs will climb to near 70 this weekend, but it will still be breezy.

Today: Sunny, Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 10-20G30
Tonight: Building Clouds. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: NE 10-15
Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 10-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: High (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)
UV Index: 7 (High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

