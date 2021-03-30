First Warning Forecast: Sunshine again today, Tracking mid-week storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking midweek rain and storms… Temperatures will start in the 40s this morning about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. Highs will warm to the upper 60s today. We will see sunshine again today with a few clouds mixing in this afternoon. Southeast winds will pick up through the day.

Another round of rain and storms will move in Wednesday to Thursday with a cold front. The biggest chances will be Wednesday PM to Thursday AM. Strong to severe storms are possible. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s on Wednesday but fall to the mid 50s on Thursday behind a cold front.

Friday will be sunny, chilly, and windy. Highs will only reach the upper 40s on Friday, but it will feel more like the 30s with strong NW winds. Sunshine will continue for the weekend as we warm to the upper 50s Saturday and upper 60s Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SE 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, PM Rain/Storms, Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 30th

