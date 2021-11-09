First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and 70s today, Showers later this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Coastal Flood Advisory until 1 PM for the Outer Banks of Dare County. Ocean overwash will be less than the past two mornings but could once again flood sections of Hwy 12.

Sunshine and 70s… Off to a chilly start this morning with temperatures ranging from the 50s to the 30s. A few areas of patchy fog are possible. Expect sunny skies again today with light winds. Highs will warm to the low 70s, almost 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Extra clouds will build in for Wednesday morning, but we will return to sunshine by the afternoon. Expect highs near 70 tomorrow, Thursday, and Friday. Clouds will build in on Thursday, but rain chances will stay low until the overnight hours.

A cold front will bring in our next round of rain on Friday. Cooler air will move in behind the front and highs will drop to the low 60s on Saturday and the mid 50s on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N 10-20 G30

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 70. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR