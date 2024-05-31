Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and 70s today, Warming to the 80s this weekend

Posted at 5:00 AM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 05:00:49-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Cooler and less humid to end the week. Building heat and humidity again next week.

Another nice day! Lots of sunshine today with highs in the mid 70s, below normal for this time of year. The humidity will continue to drop, making it feel more like spring than summer.

The weekend is looking nice too. Highs in the low 80s, near normal for this time of year. We will see more sunshine on Saturday with some extra clouds and a slim rain chance on Sunday.

Highs will climb back to the low and mid 80s and humidity will return next week. Our chances for showers and storms will increase, with the biggest chance late in the week.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N 10-15
Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: N/SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 80. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Moderate (Grasses, Oak)
UV Index: 9 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Very High

