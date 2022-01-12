Watch
First Warning Forecast: Sunshine continues, rain/snow chances this weekend

Posted at 12:36 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 12:37:46-05

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Sunshine will continue today with highs in the upper 40s.

A little bit more cloud cover on Thursday with highs near 50. A few spotty showers are possible.

Partly cloudy to end the work week with highs in the mid 40s.

We are watching this weekend for our next chance for rain and snow. Forecast models have been very inconsistent, so confidence is low at this point. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist April Loveland

