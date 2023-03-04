First Warning Forecast: Sunshine makes a return this weekend!

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Hello sunshine!

After a few days of gloom, the sun has finally returned...and guess what? It'll be here all weekend!

Windy and sunny today with highs in the low 60s. Temperatures were actually warmer early this morning than they will be this afternoon. Just keep that in mind as you head out. Winds will switch from the southwest to the northwest.

Sunday will be another day full of sunshine. The wind will relax, so you don't have to worry about getting blown away if you have outdoor plans. Highs will warm to the upper 50s.

Milder with a few more clouds to kick off the work week. Temperatures will warm to the low 60s.

The warmest day of the week will be on Tuesday. Winds will crank up once again with highs warming to near 70.

Our cool stretch will move in by midweek. Highs will only warm to the low 50s on Wednesday with breezy conditions. The weather will remain dry.

Expect the low 50s again on Thursday and Friday. Thursday will be dry, but we could see a few scattered showers by the end of the week.

