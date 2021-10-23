First Warning Forecast: Sunshine on Sunday, Rain and storms on Monday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Nice weekend, rain next week… It will be a nice night with mainly clear skies and temperatures falling to the 50s and 40s overnight. Sunday will be another nice day but warmer with highs climbing to the mid and upper 70s. Expect extra clouds in the morning with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon.

We are tracking two rounds of rain for next week. Round one will move in Monday to Tuesday with a cold front. Clouds will build in Monday with a scattered shower or storm possible during the day. Highs will climb to the low 80s on Monday with southwest winds ramping up. The biggest chance for storms will be Monday night. Strong to severe storms are possible. Showers will continue for Tuesday morning and taper off through the day. Highs will drop to the low 70s and upper 60s for the rest of the week.

Round two will move in for the end of the work week with an area of low pressure tracking across the Southeast. Showers are possible later Thursday to Friday.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grass)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

