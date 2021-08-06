First Warning Forecast: Sunshine today, Rain returns this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Nice today, rain this weekend… Highs will climb to the mid 80s today, a step closer to normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies this morning with clouds building later in the day. An isolated shower or storm is possible tonight.

More clouds and a bigger rain chance will move in for Saturday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Highs will linger in the low 80s. Sunday will be the pick of the weekend. Skies will clear out and rain chances will drop. Highs will warm to the mid 80s.

The heat and humidity return next week. Expect several days with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Rain chances will be low for the first half of the week.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located a few hundred miles SSE of the Cabo Verde Islands is associated with a tropical wave interacting with a broader surface trough. Environmental conditions appear somewhat conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week while the system moves generally WNW across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (70%)

A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic continues to produce some disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system is expected to move WNW at 10 to 15 mph, and some slow development is possible early next week when it is expected to be near the Lesser Antilles.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

