First Warning Forecast: Sunshine today, Showers return tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A nice start to the work week… Cool this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Highs will reach the mid 60s this afternoon, near normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies today with a few clouds mixing in. Skies will remain mainly clear tonight with lows returning to the 40s.

We will start with sunshine Tuesday, but clouds will build in through the day. Scattered showers are possible by the afternoon to evening. Highs will return to the mid 60s tomorrow.

Cooler air moves in the for the second half of the week. Highs will drop to the mid and upper 50s starting Wednesday. Rain will return for Thursday and Friday as a string of fronts lingers just off the East Coast. Winds will ramp up for Friday and Saturday and could trigger some tidal flooding.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Clouds Building In, Scattered Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: E/NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

Subtropical Storm Wanda holding steady as it moves erratically over the central Atlantic. Wanda is centered about 7550 miles WSW of the Azores and moving SE at 7 mph. A turn toward the east is expected by tonight followed by a turn toward the north on Tuesday or Tuesday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days. However, Wanda may become a tropical storm on Tuesday.

WTKR News 3

A broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized shower activity. This system is moving into an area of less conducive upper-level winds, and the chances of tropical cyclone development are decreasing.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

