First Warning Forecast: Sunshine today, Showers & storms tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking showers and storms for midweek. Comfortable temperatures with highs in the 70s this week.

Today may be the nicest day of the week! Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid to upper 70s, near normal for this time of year.

Mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with showers and storms building in for the afternoon to evening. Highs will reach the mid 70s tomorrow with a south wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Scattered showers and storms will linger for Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will return to the upper 70s.

We will see some clearing on Thursday before more showers and storms roll in for Friday and Saturday. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 70s.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Mod-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

