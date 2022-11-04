First Warning Forecast: Temperatures continue to climb this weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Friday morning! We continue on this warming trend through the weekend, then we move into an unsettled pattern next week that brings us some big shifts in our weather pattern.

This morning, some are waking up to dense patchy fog. Visibility is reduced to ¼ mile or less across our inland communities and portions of the middle peninsula and Eastern Shore. Fog will clear a couple hours after sunrise.

Behind the fog, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds Friday. Temperatures warm into the mid 70s. Friday afternoon, a few spotty showers could pop-up in our inland communities.

Similar weather continues this weekend. Partly cloudy and mostly dry. High temperatures climb a few more degrees into the upper 70s Saturday and Sunday. We could again wake up to patchy fog Saturday morning.

We start off the workweek the same way we end the weekend. Highs in the mid 70s and partly cloudy Monday. Late Monday, we start to move into an unsettled weather pattern. Winds will pick up Monday night and stay strong through Wednesday.

Lots of sunshine and cooler on Tuesday, Election Day. Highs drop into the mid 60s, which is where they should be this time of year. The second half of the week, temperatures remain in the mid to upper 60s.

On Wednesday, a warm front starts to head our direction from the south and will stall out somewhere just to our south. Depending on where exactly this front sits will determine how much rain we’ll see mid-late week. Right now, it looks like a lot of cloud cover Wednesday with scattered rain showers moving in late Wednesday and continuing through Thursday. Again, the rain timing and coverage could change based on this front, so stay tuned for possible forecast changes!