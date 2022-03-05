First Warning Forecast: Temperatures soar this weekend, soggier next week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday evening! Winter snapped back today, but Spring is fighting back to make a return and will win in the end. A warm front lifts north across Hampton Roads Saturday and sends temperatures soaring this weekend.

Before we get back to the warmth, we have another cold night to get through. Tonight, overnight lows drop into the mid to upper 30s. Clouds continue to increase overnight ahead of this approaching front.

Saturday will have plenty of clouds, but temperatures will still be able to climb into the low 60s. On Sunday, they soar to near 80°! We'll also get to enjoy a little more sunshine the second half of this weekend and winds will pick up. Breezy 15-25 MPH southwest winds will gust up to 30 MPH Sunday.

That early summer feel will carry into Monday. Highs in the low 80s, partly cloudy, and windy. Eventually the cold front from this system works its way towards us the middle of next week. That will bring us scattered showers Tuesday-Thursday as well as dropping temperatures.

High temperatures Tuesday in the upper 60s continue dropping down into the mid to upper 50s Wednesday and remain there for the rest of the workweek. That's actually where our temperatures should be for this time of year though.

