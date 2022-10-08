First Warning Forecast: The coldest night of the season on tap

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Clearing skies overnight could lead to the coldest night we've had this season. Some areas could drop as low as the 30s. Temperatures will slowly warm through the end of the week.

Skies will be mostly clear overnight. It will be chilly with lows in the upper 30s inland to upper 40s along the coast.

Lots of sunshine and light winds on Sunday. Temperatures will be a bit milder with highs in the mid 60s.

A few more clouds will build in to kick off the work week. Temperatures will still remain below normal with highs in the upper 60s.

The dry stretch will continue into Tuesday with sunshine and highs near 70.

Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s on Wednesday.

A cold front will move in late Thursday bringing our next chance of showers. Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s which is normal for this time of year. Showers will continue overnight and into Friday morning.

It will be cooler behind the front. Highs on Friday will warm to near 70.

Meteorologist April Loveland

