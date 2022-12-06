First Warning Forecast: The gloomy, mild and unsettled weather continues

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A gloomy, but mild stretch of weather ahead.

What a difference a day makes! Temperatures continue to warm into the low 60s today (mid 60s in North Carolina). The clouds will stick around today with a few showers here and there. Not a washout, but keep that umbrella handy!

We'll continue with the chance for a few showers overnight. Wednesday will feature more clouds and showers by the afternoon and evening. It will be the warmest day with highs in the upper 60s. A few areas may even hit the 70 degree mark!

If you have any outdoor plans this week, Thursday is looking like our driest day. We'll keep a slight chance for a shower. Highs will warm to near 60.

A better chance for rain just in time to end the work week. Highs will also be a bit cooler in the mid 50s.

Looks like we'll finally get a break from the clouds and showers just in time for the weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the low 50s and more clouds than sun on Sunday with highs in the low 50s. A spotty shower is not out of the question.

