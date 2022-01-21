First Warning Forecast: The snow is on the way!

First Warning Storm Team Forecast

*** Winter Storm Warning for most of the Southside, lower Peninsula, Eastern Shore, and northeast North Carolina from Friday to Saturday morning. 3” to 6” of snow possible by Saturday morning.

*** Winter Weather Advisory for Surry, Sussex, James City, Williamsburg, Gloucester, and Mathews. 1” to 3” of snow possible by Saturday morning.

More snow to end the week… Watch out for icy spots this morning!

Snow will spread from south to north this afternoon to evening. Expect widespread snow tonight.

Significant snow accumulation is possible (4” to 6”), with the highest numbers on the Southside and the Albemarle. Temperatures will only reach the low 30s today. It will be windy with north winds at 15 to 25 and gusts to 35 mph.

Snow will continue Saturday morning, mainly early. Snow showers will taper off by mid-morning to midday. It will still be windy tomorrow with north winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. Highs will only reach the mid 30s. Sunday will be the better pick of the weekend with partly cloudy skies, lighter winds, and highs in the upper 30s. Watch out for refreeze overnight as temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday night and again Sunday night.

Meteorologist April Loveland

