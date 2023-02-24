First Warning Forecast: The temperature roller coaster is headed down; Soggy start to the weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday morning! A cold front passed through early this morning. Temperatures will really drop the second half of the day. This brings us a 50/50 weekend ahead.

There’s not a lot of moisture with this cold front, so we should stay mostly dry all day. Winds will switch to the north and pick up to 10-20 MPH with 30 MPH gusts, so another windy day. Again, we have an increased fire danger and burning is not recommended. These stronger winds will usher in cooler air the second half of the day. Around lunch, temperatures will be near 60°, dropping to around 50° this evening. Temperatures continue to drop into the upper 30s overnight.

We have a mixed bag of weather this weekend. Saturday is the day for your indoor plans and Sunday is the day for your outdoor plans. Highs on Saturday will be chilly in the mid 40s. It will also be soggy. Scattered rain showers mainly 9 AM - 9 PM Saturday. Our northern communities of Accomack County and the middle peninsula may see some snow flurries in the morning, but it won’t amount to anything.

Sunday will be quite the opposite. Mostly dry, some sunshine, and highs back near 60°.

Next week will be another Spring pattern. High temperatures in the low 60s Monday. A system passing through will bring a few isolated showers throughout the day. Lots of sunshine and warmer Tuesday. Highs around 70°. There will be a brief dip in temperatures Wednesday to the mid-upper 50s, but we return to the mid 60s Thursday. There’s another chance for isolated showers Thursday too.