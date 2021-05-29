First Warning Forecast: The threat for severe storms continues into Saturday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Showers and storms will continue to move in this evening. Some storms could become strong to severe. We'll continue with showers and storms overnight with lows in the 70s.

A wet day on Saturday as a cold front and area of low pressure move through. Expect rain to become more widespread by the afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms will be possible, especially in NE North Carolina. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts. There will be a range in temperatures due to the situation of the cold front. Expect highs in the 70s north to the 80s in North Carolina. Showers will continue overnight and into the day on Sunday.

Sunday will be breezy and unsettled with showers around. Highs will struggle to get out of the 60s, which is well below normal for this time of year. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-20 mph, with higher gusts.

We'll dry out just in time for Memorial Day. Temperatures will still be below normal with highs in the low 70s. Expect clearing skies as high pressure builds in.

Dry weather will continue on Tuesday with highs near 80 under partly cloudy skies.

A disturbance will move in by mid week. This will keep rain chances in the forecast through the end of the week. Temperatures will warm into the low and mid 80s.

