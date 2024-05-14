First Warning Forecast: The unsettled stretch of weather continues

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A few showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday. Highs will warm up to the mid 70s.

Thursday is looking mostly dry with highs in the mid 70s. Expect more clouds than sunshine.

Another storms system will move in for the end of the week. Expect a chance of showers later in the day with highs in the mid 70s.

Looks like showers and storms will be possible on Saturday. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 70s.

Sunday is looking like the pick day of the weekend. Temperatures will top out in the mid and upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. A few spotty showers will be possible.

The unsettled weather stretch will continue on Monday and Tuesday with spotty showers possible both days and highs in the low and mid 70s.

