First Warning Forecast: Today starts a nice warming trend

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

We are 29 days away from Spring, but we don't have to wait much longer for that spring-like feel.

After a chilly Saturday, temperatures will pop back up above normal for the rest of the weekend and the work week.

Temperatures will warm to near 60 on Sunday, the mid 60s on Monday and then soar to near 70 on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will then flirt with record highs on Thursday. The record high in Norfolk is 79 degrees set in 1975. Right now, we're forecasting a high of 78 degrees.

A few spotty showers will be possible on Sunday, otherwise, just expect more cloud cover. Presidents Day is looking dry. A bit unsettled on Tuesday and Wednesday. Keeping a chance for some afternoon scattered showers on Tuesday and a few showers possible early Wednesday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

