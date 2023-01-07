First Warning Forecast: Tracking a 50/50 weekend on tap

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast
After a week of the 60s and 70s, we're back to reality this weekend and next week.
High temperatures will warm to the low and mid 50s, which is close to normal for this time of year. Skies will clear as the day progresses with more sunshine by the afternoon.
You'll notice temperatures will be fairly steady this week. We don't have any extreme temperature changes, which means, you can focus on just one section of your closet this week. Highs will trend in the low 50s for most of the week.
Rain chances will be low on Saturday, but increase by Sunday afternoon. If you have any plans, make sure you get them done early. Rain will move in by 1 PM and stick around through early Monday morning.
After that, we're looking dry through Thursday. Rain chances will increase once again heading into the end of the work week. Looking ahead to next weekend, looks like we could see higher chances for rain. We will continue to watch this.
Meteorologist April Loveland
