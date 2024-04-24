Watch Now
Weather

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Tracking a big cool down, then a gradual warmup

Posted at 5:01 PM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 17:02:55-04

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Another big drop in temperatures on Thursday. Highs will top out in the upper 50s to near 60. Skies will be partly cloudy with breezy conditions.

Evening Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Partly cloudy and dry to end the work week with highs in the low 60s.

The weekend is looking dry. Temperatures will warm to near 70 on Saturday and to near 80 on Sunday.

Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

If you're a fan of the 80s, we are expecting more warmth as we head into the start of the work week. Highs in the low 80s on Monday and warming to the low and mid 80s by Tuesday. The Climate Prediction Center is saying that the first week of May is looking warmer than normal.

CPC Temp.png

Pollen Forecast:

Pollen Bar Graph Words On Side.png
7 Day PM.png

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway