First Warning Forecast: Tracking a cool down Thursday, rain chances increase Friday

Turning partly cloudy overnight as a front moves through. Temperatures will cool to the mid 50s, which is above normal for this time of year.

Cooler on Thursday due to the frontal system. Highs will warm to the upper 60s. Still above normal for this time of year, but definitely cooler compared to Wednesday. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will warm back into the low 70s to end the work week. It will be on the unsettled side with a chance of showers and storms late in the day.

Milder on Saturday with highs in the mid 70s with scattered showers and storms. A cold front will move in late Saturday and Sunday bringing the chance for wet weather for the first part of Sunday. Sunday will be another warm day with highs in the upper 70s.

Drier and a bit cooler to start the work week with highs in the low 70s. We'll continue with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s through Wednesday.

