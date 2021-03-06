First Warning Forecast: Tracking a cool Sunday followed by Spring-like warmth

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

High pressure continues to control the weather across the area, and will continue to do so through next week. That means, a nice dry stretch of weather.

A weak cold front will move through tonight, but we won't see any rain from it. We will however, see some cooler temperatures for Sunday. Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Mostly sunny and chilly on Sunday with temperatures in the mid 40s for the most part, so a bit cooler than Saturday.

A bitterly cold night on tap Sunday with lows in the mid to upper 20s under mostly clear skies. Brrr! The dry weather will continue to start the work week. After a frigid start Monday, temperatures will warm to near 50, which is still below normal for this time of year. A warming trend will kick in on Tuesday. Winds will switch to the southwest which will help to boost temperatures to the mid 60s.

Even warmer on Wednesday with highs in the mid and upper 60s. It will turn windy on Thursday under partly cloudy skies, but most areas should reach the 70 degree mark! Same story with Friday. Friday should be our warmest day of the week with highs in the low 70s.

A little bit of a cool down heading into Saturday with highs in the low 60s, but still looking dry!

Meteorologist April Loveland

