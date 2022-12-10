First Warning Forecast: Tracking a decent weekend, much cooler next week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the low 50s.

Not quite and cold overnight. Many areas will fall into the mid 40s.

More clouds on Sunday. Don't expect a whole lot of sunshine as a cold front approaches. There's not a lot of moisture around, but keeping a slight chance for a spotty shower. Temperatures will trend closer to normal for this time of year in the mid 50s.

Cool and breezy behind the front. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s to kick off the work week.

Temperatures will dip into the 30s overnight, making for a chilly start on Tuesday.

Tuesday will be cool once again with highs in the mid and upper 40s.

Another cold front will approach on Wednesday bringing a chance for showers late. Showers will be likely on Thursday. Thursday will actually warm to the mid 50s, making it the mildest day of the week.

A few showers could linger into Friday. Otherwise, partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

