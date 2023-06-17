First Warning Forecast: Tracking a dry and sunny Father's Day weekend

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

We're tracking a gorgeous Father's Day weekend on tap.

Highs today will warm to the low 80s. Expect plenty of sunshine and low humidity.

Father's Day is looking like another picture-perfect day with highs in the mid 80s. Humidity will still be on the lower side.

Juneteenth is shaping up to be a decent day. Skies will be partly cloudy. Keeping a slight chance for a shower or storm during the afternoon. Humidity will be on the rise.

Conditions will turn breezy on Tuesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy. It will be a bit humid with highs in the upper 70s.

The unsettled weather will continue into midweek. Expect highs in the mid 70s with the chance of showers. It's also the First Day of Summer and even though it will be humid, it will be one of the coolest days of the week.

Showers and storms will continue on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. A bit warmer to end the week with highs in the low 80s. We'll continue to have the chance for scattered showers and storms.

