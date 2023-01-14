First Warning Forecast: Tracking a dry, but cold and windy weekend

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A cold and windy weekend on tap. Highs will only warm to the low 40s today, but will feel closer to the 20s and 30s due to the wind. The wind will be out of the north at 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph today and tomorrow.

Another cold day on tap Sunday. It will still be windy, but temperatures will be a few degrees milder in the mid 40s.

We are just 65 days away from the first day of Spring, and even though it's a cold weekend, temperatures will start trending warming on Monday.

Temperatures will warm to the low 50s on Monday and the mid 50s on Tuesday. Then on Wednesday, highs will soar to the low 60s, followed by the mid 60s on Thursday.

Rain chances will be low through Monday.

A cold front will approach on Tuesday with increasing rain chances. Conditions will be dry on Wednesday, with another chance of showers on Thursday.

