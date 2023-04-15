First Warning Forecast: Tracking a few showers and storms this weekend

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A few scattered showers and storms will be possible today as a system moves to the north. Not a complete washout. It will be warm with highs in the low 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight. It will be mild with lows in the low 60s.

More sunshine will break out on Sunday. It will be warmer with highs in the low and mid 80s. A cold front will move through Sunday night and Monday. This will bring the chance for a few showers and storms.

Much cooler on Monday, but closer to normal for this time of year. Highs will warm to the low 70s. It will be breezy with winds out of the southwest and west at 15-20 mph, with higher gusts.

Tuesday will be very similar.

Temperatures will top out in the mid 70s on Wednesday under mostly sunny skies.

The warm up will continue into the end of the week with highs in the upper 70s on Thursday and low 80s on Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar