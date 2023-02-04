First Warning Forecast: Tracking a frigid day with plenty of sunshine

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A frigid Saturday on tap. Temperatures will only warm to the 30s across the area. Many will be about 20 degrees below normal for this time of year.

If you're heading out to the Polar Plunge, it's going to be a cold one! Don't let that discourage you though, it's all for a good cause. Temperatures will top out in the low 30s at the Oceanfront.

The water will actually be warmer than the air temperature! Maybe it will even feel a bit warm!

The dry weather will come to an end on Sunday. A disturbance will bring the chance for showers by the afternoon and evening hours. Just grab and umbrella if you have late lunch or dinnertime plans. After Sunday, we'll stay dry through midweek. Rain chances will then go up again on Thursday and Friday.

Spring may be 44 days away, but we don't have to wait much longer to start feeling more spring-like. After a frigid Saturday, temperatures will rebound to the mid 50s on Sunday and then the low and mid 50s on Monday. After that, we'll soar to the 60s through the end of the week. Not back for the first full week of February.

