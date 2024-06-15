Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Tracking a gorgeous Father's Day weekend on tap!

Today, expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 80s. Conditions will feel very comfortable for this time of year.

If you're heading to the beach, expect temperatures right around 80 degrees. There will be a little breeze out of the north and a moderate rip current risk.

Temperatures will continue to be nice for Father's Day. If you're thinking of grilling out, go for it! We'll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the low and mid 80s. Humidity levels will be very low, so it will feel even better than Saturday.

Rain chances will remain low for the whole week as high pressure is in control.

Temperatures and dewpoints will be on the rise to kick off the work week. Highs will trend in the mid and upper 80s Monday through Thursday. It will feel closer to the 90s once we factor in the humidity.

Juneteenth is looking good for any events happening across the area. We welcome in summer on Thursday! Highs will top out in the upper 80s.

We'll soar all the way to the low 90s on Friday. Skies will be sunny, but it will be a sweaty one!

Meteorologist April Loveland

