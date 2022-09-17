First Warning Forecast: Tracking a gorgeous weekend on tap!

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

WTKR News 3

Gorgeous weather with near-normal high temperatures on Saturday. Temperatures will start to creep up on Sunday, with a little bit more humidity.

Plenty of sunshine to go around this weekend. Highs will warm to the low 80s today and mid 80s on Sunday. The humidity will still be on the comfortable side today, but start to creep up a bit on Sunday.

The dry and sunny weather will continue into Monday. It will trend warmer with highs in the upper 80s. The humidity will start to feel uncomfortable as well.

The warm weather with prevail through Thursday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Fall arrives on Thursday, but it will be anything but fall-like as high temperatures soar to the 90 degree mark.

WTKR News 3

We will get a breath of fresh air just in time to end the work week. Expect highs in the upper 70s.

Tropical Update:

Fiona is moving toward the west near 13 mph. A westward to west-northwestward motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected through Sunday night. A turn toward the northwest is forecast early next week. On the forecast track, the center of Fiona is expected to move near or just south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today through Sunday, and approach the southern or eastern coast of the Dominican Republic Sunday night and Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast, and Fiona could be at or near hurricane strength when it moves near Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic over the weekend.

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

