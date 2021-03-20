Menu

First Warning Forecast: Warming trend into the first week of spring

Posted at 7:43 PM, Mar 20, 2021
First Warning Forecast

A warming trend is underway...

Partly to mostly sunny skies today with highs in the mid/upper 50s. Expect gusty northeast winds at 25 mph during the afternoon hours. Coastal flooding may occur in flood prone and high surf zones throughout the day. Meanwhile, a storm system will pass offshore with periods of clouds and stray shower chances near the coastlines.

Warming up Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 60s, but here comes the 70s on Thursday and Friday. Rain is likely Thursday and Friday with afternoon thunderstorms possible.

70 and sunny on Saturday!

