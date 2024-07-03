First Warning Forecast: Tracking a hot 4th of July and an even hotter weekend

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

One more day of comfortable weather before it turns HOT, HOT, HOT!

Expect a mix of clouds with highs in the low and mid 80s. Dewpoints will still be on the comfortable side.

The Fourth of July will turn hot and humid! Highs will soar to the low 90s, with feels-like temperatures near 100°. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a shower or storm.

Rain chances will start to creep up as we head into the end of the work week. Better chances for scattered showers and storms by the weekend.

Temperatures will continue to rise with highs soaring to the mid 90s by Friday and low and mid 90s on Saturday.

That's not all, because once we factor in the humidity, it is going to feel close to 110° on Saturday! We've got at least four days of heat index values in the triple digits. Be sure to exercise caution if you're going to be out and about in the heat.

Meteorologist April Loveland

