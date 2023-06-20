First Warning Forecast: Tracking a humid and stormy stretch of weather

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A stormy and humid week ahead. Grab the rain gear!

Tuesday will start off dry under mostly cloudy skies. Showers and storms will develop by late afternoon and into the evening hours. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than Monday, but humidity will be on the increase. Expect highs in the mid and upper 70s.

The First Day of Summer is on Wednesday, and it's looking to be humid, windy and stormy. Expect highs in the mid 70s with showers and storms. Winds will be out of the east at 15-20 mph, with higher gusts.

The rest of the week and into the weekend will be very unpleasant due to the humidity. Dewpoints will climb into the low 70s. We haven't really had to deal with that much humidity this season, so it will be a bit of a rude awakening.

Temperatures will trend in the low 80s for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible through the weekend and even into the start of the work week. We will see quite a bit of rain during this time which could lead to some flooding. We will also have to deal with a bit of tidal flooding as well.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar