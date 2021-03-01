First Warning Forecast: Tracking a mild, but wet start to the month of March

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Mild and overcast tonight with lows in the 60s. Some areas of dense fog will be possible, especially in our northern and inland communities along with the Eastern Shore. A cold front will move through late tonight into Monday with rain spreading across the area. It will be a bit on the breezy side with highs in the mid and upper 60s. A few 70s are even possible.

High pressure will build in from Canada Monday night bringing in some clearing skies and much colder air. Expect lows in the low 30s and will only warm to the low and mid 40s on Tuesday. There will be a chilly breeze out of the north that will make temperatures feel like the 30s throughout the day.

Highs will warm to the low 50s on Wednesday with a chance for some scattered showers.

We'll dry out by Thursday with highs in the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Sunshine will continue to prevail to end the work week with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

As of now, looking dry for the weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. More sunshine will break out on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

