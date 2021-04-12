First Warning Forecast: Tracking a much cooler day on tap Tuesday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

More clouds and a few showers this evening. It will start trending cooler overnight with lows in the low 50s.

We're continuing to track dry weather on Tuesday with highs in the low 60s under partly cloudy skies. Lows will cool to near 50.

Skies will continue to be partly cloudy on Wednesday with highs near 70 degrees. A cold front will move through late bringing a chance of scattered showers. Shower chances will continue overnight with lows near 50.

A few morning showers on Thursday followed by partly sunny skies. It will be cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

More sunshine will break out to end the work week with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures will climb to the mid and upper 60s on Saturday under partly cloudy skies. There will be a slight chance for some late day showers on Sunday, but it will be milder with highs in the low 70s.

Another chance for showers Monday morning with highs in the low 70s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

