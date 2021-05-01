First Warning Forecast: Tracking a sunny and warm Sunday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Skies will remain clear overnight, and temperatures will be in the 50s. Winds will pick up a bit into Sunday morning out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Expect mostly sunny skies on Sunday with more clouds building in by the late afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the low 80s. Dewpoints will still be comfortable in the 40s, but that is about to change next week. Skies will turn partly cloudy Sunday night and temperatures will be mild in the low 60s.

Another day in the 80s to start the work week. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance for some showers and possible storms, especially by the afternoon as a disturbance moves through. Dewpoints will rise into the 60s, so we will start to feel some humidity in the air.

High pressure will build in on Tuesday. We'll see more clouds in the morning with sunshine breaking out as the day progresses. This will be our warmest day of the week as highs soar to 90 degrees! That's 18 degrees above normal for that day. Dewpoints will also climb to the mid 60s, making it feel a few degrees warmer. Temperatures will be very mild overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

A cold front will move in on Wednesday with a chance for some afternoon showers and storms. It will still be warm with highs in the low 80s.

Dry, cool, and less humid on Thursday with highs struggling to get out of the upper 60s.

The cooler temperatures will carry into the end of the work week and weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s on Friday with a chance of showers associated with a disturbance that will move through. Looking dry with highs in the upper 60s on Saturday.

