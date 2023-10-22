First Warning Forecast: Tracking a sunny stretch and a nice warm up

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning

A gorgeous Sunday on tap. Expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

Monday will be the coolest day of the week with high temperatures warming to the low 60s.

WTKR News 3

Monday night into Tuesday will be the coolest night of the week. Temperatures will fall well into the 40s.

WTKR News 3

Temperatures will then rebound to the upper 60s on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine.

A nice warm up just in time for Wednesday. Highs will warm to the mid 70s. We'll continue with the above normal temperatures on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s and then back to the low 70s to end the work week.

Expect low rain chances all week.

WTKR News 3

Tropical Update:

WTKR News 3

Meteorologist April Loveland

